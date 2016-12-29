Over 50% OPD patients not told about ways to prevent diseases: Study

AMID the overwhelming emphasis on quantitative aspect of service delivery at public hospitals, a study on patients’ satisfaction regarding quality of medical care at two BMC-run hospitals found that over half of all patients surveyed were never told about ways to prevent diseases.

The survey, conducted this year by the community medicine department of RN Cooper Hospital, found a large number of patients saying that investigations of their reports were not discussed and doctors did not discuss how the diseases could be prevented. As per the study, 42.75 per cent respondents claimed their investigations were not deserved and close to 50.5 per cent claimed they were never told about preventive measures for diseases.

An attempt was made to evaluate the satisfaction levels of patients visiting the OPD of two government-run hospitals — Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Jogeshwari and Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

A total of 400 patients participated in the study, of which, majority (60 per cent) were poor, followed by lower middle income group (24.75 per cent).

In terms of accessibility to these centres, 80 per cent respondents claimed that hospitals did not have satisfactory parking space for patients to reach effectively.

While patients visiting government hospital did complain about no counselling on disease prevention. When it came to doctor-patient communication, over 91 per cent of the respondents claimed that doctors listened to their complaints. Over 90 per cent also claimed that doctors explained to them about the treatment they would undergo.

“People’s perception about quality of care often determines whether they seek and continue to use services. OPD is the window to any health system and it indicates the quality care of hospital reflected by patient’s perception in terms of satisfaction to the services they are provided,” the study, headed under Dr Dhananjay Kumar, from department of community medicine, says.

Even though hardly one per cent of the subject group claimed to be dissatisfied with the service, there were 33 per cent who said they were ‘just satisfied’.

The most important factor to choose a hospital was cost effectiveness (81 per cent), followed by proximity of hospital to residence (64.75 per cent). About 22.75 per cent respondents attributed to faith in doctors or health facility as deciding factor.