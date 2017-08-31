Over 40 goats die in flooded Deonar abattoir

The death of five of his 80 goats during the heavy water-logging at the Deonar abattoir on Tuesday, has come as a blow for Iqbal Qureshi. “I came from Neemuch just to sell my goats that I have reared myself,” he said. “There was nothing I could do to keep them dry. The entire ground was flooded.” Soon after 4 pm on Tuesday, when the high tide came, till 9 pm, the entire Deonar abattoir remained flooded. Officials estimate at least 42 goats died on Tuesday, and the count may escalate after Wednesday.

“We were able to move all goats to upper levels by 9 pm. By then all of them were drenched,” Qureshi said. Since August 21, ahead of Bakrid, 1.61 lakhs goats and 5,700 buffaloes have arrived, and 39,881 have been sold. While the rate of a goat starts at Rs 10,000 and can go upwards of Rs 50,000, traders on Wednesday claimed there was a dip of Rs 2,000-Rs 8,000 in prices due to rains. “Customers were not ready to pay a higher amount saying the goats may have caught infection after the rains,” said Rajasthan-based Shaukeen Khan, who brought 110 goats to Deonar.

On Wednesday, he made a loss of Rs 7,000-8,000 on each large goat that he sold. “Yesterday, I got tired looking for shelter for my goats. They were panicking.” The rain waters reached waist-level, traders claim, leaving several shorter goats gasping for air. Officials at the abattoir claim Deonar is low-lying area and prone to flooding. Every monsoon, the 1970-built abattoir gets flooded. “We have a renovation plan where the entire ground level will be raised. But until that happens, we have to face this problem,” a manager said. On Tuesday, the administration shut the slaughter house on upper levels to accommodate the goats.

Twelve water pumps were used through Tuesday night to clear the water. “Sweepers used brushes to clear debris from the ground. Bleaching agent was used to sanitise the ground,” a manager said. But on Wednesday evening, the entire ground was muddy, and all the goats still wet due to frequent showers. Husaina Qureshi bought five goats for Rs 15,000 each to sell at his Airoli shop. “Each goat costs me Rs 2,500 less. But they are wet. What if they die?” he worries.

According to Mohammed Ali Qureshi, president of Mumbai Suburban Beef Dealers’ Association, a goat is prone to catching infections in rains. “After the rains, the drinking water also become muddy. Chances of more deaths are high,” he said. For now, on 64 acres of ground, there are 40,000 sheds covered with tarpaulin sheets to shelter the goats.

