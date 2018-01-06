Over 200 students of Sinhgad Institute hold rally in support of striking teachers

The management of Sinhgad Institute has denied the claims of students. The management of Sinhgad Institute has denied the claims of students.

Over 200 students of Sinhgad Institute on Friday came out in support of their teachers who have been on strike for the past 19 days due to non-payment of their salaries. The students, who took out a protest rally at Sinhgad’s campuses in Wadgaon and Lonavala, say the strike has disrupted their studies. The management has denied the allegations.

One of the students told The Indian Express that the ongoing protest by teachers was adversely affecting the lecture schedule. “Our college reopened on December 18 and the lectures have been erratic since then. When lectures are held, only superficial topics are covered, like introduction to a particular subject, and nothing else is covered after that. Our in-sem exams are approaching in February, how will the remaining syllabus be covered due to this strike?

We cannot even blame the teachers because despite not being paid completely for 14 months, they still taught us. Now the management should clear their dues so our lecture schedule remains unaffected,” said the student.

The management of Sinhgad Institute has denied the claims of students and said the lectures are being carried out on schedule.

