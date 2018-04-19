Over 200 kg of cannabis seized, four arrested in Thane

Thane Police busted a gang of suspected drug suppliers by arresting four persons between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (File) Thane Police busted a gang of suspected drug suppliers by arresting four persons between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (File)

Thane Police busted a gang of suspected drug suppliers by arresting four persons between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and recovered more than 200 kg of cannabis from them. The main supplier has escaped, sources said. Khadakpada police said they had information about a small-time peddler. “We caught one of the accused, identified as Naresh Ahire, from Badlapur ST bus stand on Tuesday night. We seized around 2 kg cannabis from him,” said an officer.

The accused then led a police team to the supplier, based out of Badlapur, the police said. “We arrested Kunal Kadu, Sunny Pardeshi and Amol Ghanghaw,” the officer said. But the main accused and supplier, Rajaram Kadu, escaped, sources said. Rajaram had turned a farmhouse, on the outskirts of Badlapur, to his supply den, the police said.

“We seized over 208 kg of cannabis from them, along with their vehicles,” said a senior officer from Khadakpada police. “The drugs are worth Rs 68,44,000,” he added. A senior officer said: “We are looking for Rajaram Kadu. He has other cases registered against him, in nearby police stations, for supplying drugs.” Sources said the police is going to raid more places, based on the information the accused

have provided.

