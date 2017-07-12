Over 1.56 lakh candidates figure in FYJC first merit list

This year, the cut-offs have dropped considerably from last year. This year, the cut-offs have dropped considerably from last year.

OVER 1.56 lakh candidates, who applied for admission to first year junior college, were allotted seats in the first merit list released late Monday night. The list was delayed by almost eight hours leaving parents and candidates confused. The spate of confusion continued through Tuesday as parents and applicants complained of errors in their applications. The office of the deputy direction of education received at least three cases with errors in application forms. Several applicants claimed that the changes they made in the application forms online were not reflected in the system.

“I had erroneously applied under the quota reserved for children of ex-servicemen but I had made the corrections in the form within the deadline. However, when I downloaded the form on Tuesday, I was allotted seat under the ex-servicemen quota,” said an applicant, who did not want to be named. Another parent, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that his daughter’s marks were inflated in the form downloaded on Tuesday. Officials of the education department said the errors were being reported to the agency handling the admission process. “In these cases, the candidates will be considered as special cases. They will not lose their seats,” said an official.

The admission portal is being handled by Nysa Asia, an agency that replaced Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) this year. An official of the agency said the issues will be resolved in 24 hours. “In case applicants find any discrepancies in their applications, they can call the customer care number on the website. We will take the necessary measures to solve the problems,” said the official. Cut-offs see a drop Of the 2.36 lakh applicants, 1.56 lakh were allotted seats in the first round. Of these, 53,803 applicants got a seat in the junior college of their first preference. Over 92,000 seats – the highest – were allotted in the Commerce stream.

This year, the cut-offs have dropped considerably from last year. For instance, the cut-off at KC College, Churchgate, for Arts had gone up by 3 per cent to 88.4 per cent last year. However, this year, it is 82.3 – a drop of 6 per cent. In Commerce too, the cut-offs dropped from 91.5 per cent to 88.8 per cent. At Ruparel, the cut-off for Commerce was 87.57 per cent and for Science 91.2 per cent. The cut-off at HR College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate, dropped from 93.4 per cent last year to 91.4 per cent this year.

The cut-off for Arts stream at St Xavier’s remained similar to last year at 94 per cent but dropped for Science from 91.4 to 89.8 per cent. Deputy Director of Education B B Chavan attributed the drop to fewer number of applicants scoring between 80 and 95 per cent. “We saw over 13,500 applicants had scored above 90 per cent. But compared to last year, fewer candidates scored between 80 and 95 per cent. This could have pulled the cut-offs down.

