Maharashtra: A year on, pvt vendor faces phlebotomist shortage and delay in getting test reports

Within a year of the Maharashtra government pushing for outsourcing diagnostic services based on Centre’s recommendations, it faces a range of issues — from shortage of phlebotomists to slow turnout time of reports. From March 2017 till now, the state has recorded 27.6 lakh patients who have undergone 65.2 lakh diagnostic tests under the free outsourced diagnostic facility.

HLL Life Care Ltd is the private vendor contracted by the Maharashtra government for five years and it is responsible for appointing phlebotomists.

While 2,301 centres across the state have been linked for free diagnostic tests, the over 2,300 contract phlebotomists fall short when it comes to bridging the demand-supply gap. A phlebotomists is a person responsible for drawing blood sample for various tests. In certain districts, the programme is witnessing a slowdown with phlebotomists not being available in a primary health centre or a hospital.

In a discussion at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) last week, experts said a survey in Thane had found that no dedicated phlebotomist had been appointed by HLL Life Care Ltd. Experts added that culture samples have to be transported over long distances to Kharghar and tissue samples are outsourced to a private company for tests.

The scheme started in March 2017 on central government’s recommendation to outsource low volume and high-end tests from private players and conduct high-volume routine tests in hospitals itself. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore for diagnostic facility under HLL Life Care. Payment is made on the basis of per patient tested.

Experts who gathered at TISS to discuss the state-wise response to outsourced diagnostic facilities found that the turn out time in reports has been slow. Narayan Tripathi, from the State Health Resource Centre in Chhattisgarh, said the turn out time has further slowed down due to lack of technicians in the Naxal-affected state. “We need 626 more technicians,” he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Dr Yogita Kumar, a World Health Organisation consultant, said the turn out time gap has been narrowed down with regular review meetings and co-ordination between primary health centres and service providers. Maharashtra, however, continues to witness a delay in delivery of diagnostic reports. State officials claim that in areas with poor network, sending a report immediately to doctors on mobilephones is not always possible. In some areas, the report comes on the second or the third day after a test is conducted.

The HLL has set up 150 laboratories in the past one year. Data from the state government shows that on an average, 27,000-29,000 tests are conducted in a day. The government pays Rs 199 per patient to a primary health centre, Rs 139 per person to a rural hospital and Rs 796 for special test to HLL Ltd.

“Initially, we found that not every centre has a pathologist. The HLL has over the year appointed a pathologist for each centre,” said Dr Satish Pawar, the joint director, National Health Mission. “Maharashtra is a very big state and we have only one private player looking after the entire facility. Issues that are coming up are being tackled slowly,” he added. TISS is slated to submit a detailed report on one year of the programme in Maharashtra. According to Dr Rajani Ved, the executive director of the National Health Systems Resource Centre, there is need to draw an essential diagnostic list for primary health care. “Overuse of diagnostics is a concern. It drives unfavourable patient behaviour,” she said.

