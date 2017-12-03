‘Outsiders’ role’: Shiv Sena criticises CM Devendra Fadnavis for praise

The Shiv Sena has criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after he said those who had come from outside and settled in the city had a role in making Mumbai great. “Mumbai’s mill lands have become the burial ground of the Marathi man. Tall towers and malls have now cropped up over their bodies. The CM’s statement made only by looking at these towers is an insult to Maharashtra,” an edit in the Sena mouth piece, Saamana, said.

“I believe that among the many things which make Mumbai great is the people who have come from various states and settled here. They also make Mumbai great,” Fadnavis said at a public event in suburban Ghatkopar on Wednesday.The Saamana edit said: “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an irresponsible statement that outsiders also had a role to play in making Mumbai great. We frequently see a competition amongst various individuals to humiliate Maharashtra and the Marathi man, it is sad to see the CM par take in this activity as well.”

The Sena, which is part of the Fadnavis-led state government and the NDA dispensation at the Centre, has often been at loggerheads with the BJP. “Marathi people have the first right and claim over Mumbai. The statement by Fadnavis is an insult to Maharashtra,” an editorial in Saamana said. It also wanted the CM, to retract his statement.

