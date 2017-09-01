Outrage after 2 fall in open manholes, die; BMC claims it did not open manhole

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

THE death of two persons Tuesday after they fell into open manholes on flooded roads has led to residents demanding better monitoring and observance of a safety protocol by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation while opening manhole covers to drain out water. The body of Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar was found in Worli on Thursday after he fell into an open manhole near his house in Prabhadevi on Tuesday.

However, municipal officials on Thursday said none of their units had opened the manhole cover in the Elphinstone Road area where Dr Amarapurkar fell. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “Many manhole covers were opened illegally by anxious people. Whenever the BMC opens a cover, signs are put up to show there’s danger.” But residents have questioned how is it possible for anyone to open drain covers.

Former municipal commissioner D M Sukhtankar said, “The death of Dr Amarapurkar and another man after falling into manholes is really unfortunate. I feel the civic body needs to carefully think about what could be done to restrict lay persons from opening manhole covers. Earlier, manhole covers were heavy, made of cast iron. These manhole covers were very heavy and difficult for one person to open. But cast iron manhole covers started getting stolen as they had good resale value.”

Matunga-based activist Nikhil Desai, member of the F/North Ward citizens’ forum, has been taking on the civic body over the issue of missing manhole covers. Desai has filed several RTI requests with the BMC over this. “The BMC is to be held responsible for the deaths due to open manholes, it is totally their fault. If the footpaths were walkable, these deaths could have been prevented,” Desai said. He added that three months ago, he told officials in his ward office that he would write to the commissioner if they do not cover an open manhole on Jame Jamshed Road in Dadar. “They are supposed to inspect all manholes before the monsoon and ensure they are covered,” added Desai.

Prashant Sakpale, assistant municipal commissioner of G/South ward, said the civic body never leaves open manholes unattended. “After the incident, I spoke to engineers from the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department to confirm if they had opened it. Neither the ward office nor the SWD people opened the manhole. It is for the police to investigate who opened that cover,” he said.

