Osho will case: Bombay HC asks govt to inform about measures being taken to trace original will

The Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the state government to inform it about the steps being taken to trace the original will of spiritual teacher Osho, pointing out that there were several inconsistencies in statements made relating to the whereabouts of the will.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Yogesh Thakker, the Managing Trustee of ‘Osho Friends Foundation’, a charitable trust, through his advocate Pradeep Havnur. The petition claimed that Osho’s will had been forged and the accused persons were administrators and trustees of Osho Rajneesh Ashram situated at Koregaon Park, Pune.

Public Prosecutor Sandeep Shinde informed the court that it was taking steps to locate the original will which was in a court in Spain, according to statements made before court earlier. “We don’t have the expertise for this. I had asked the Commissioner in Pune to give this task to a high ranking police officer,” he said. This prompted the court to seek information about what was being done to trace the original will.