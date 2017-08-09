Oshiwara woman found dead: Son filed complaint in ’16 about ‘missing’ mother

Representational Image Representational Image

Asha Sahani, the 63-year-old woman whose skeletal remains were found in her home in a Lokhandwala tower on Sunday, had left behind a suicide note, police said. In the letter, discovered during a search of her home and addressed to her son, Sahani said no one should be held responsible for her death, the police said.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, said that there was nothing suspicious regarding the circumstances of her death.

The Oshiwara police, investigating her death, has said Sahani had distanced herself from other residents at Belscot Tower following the death of her husband and become a recluse.

Building resident Madhu Kedia said that Sahani did not socialise much. “She had become suspicious of others stealing from her house which is why house helps in the area had also stopped working for her,” she said.

Kedia added that after Sahani wasn’t spotted for several months, the building’s managing committee became curious about her condition but decided to keep a safe distance.

Sahani’s skeleton was found in her 10th floor home on Sunday morning when her son Rituraj, a software engineer working and living in USA arrived on an unannounced visit. The police said they sent her viscera to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory to determine how long she had been dead. The police added that the door was locked from the inside and the only keys were inside.

Rituraj, the police said, had also registered an online complaint in October 2016 after he was unable to contact his mother following their final conversation in April of that year during which they discussed her moving to an old age home. An officer at Oshiwara police station added that a missing person complaint was registered on October 25, 2016 and police officials visited and recorded statements of the building’s manager and a watchman, who said that they believed Sahani had left to stay at an old age home. “We contacted the son and asked for more information including other possible addresses where she could be found. However, the son said he would be coming to India soon,” the official said.

He added that in December 2016, Rituraj had visited India but did not visit his mother. Sahani, who had allegedly not paid her building maintenance for a year and her electricity bill for three moths, had her power connection disconnected last year.

