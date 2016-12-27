OSD in CMO is state’s first housing regulator

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday appointed Gautam Chaterjee, who is an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office, as the state’s first housing regulator.

Chaterjee, a 1981-batch IAS officer, who retired as an additional chief secretary in January this year, said his immediate task would be to assist the government in finalisation of rules for the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), and lay the groundwork for registration of the developers and the functioning of the regulatory authority.

A former housing secretary, Chaterjee has been Fadnavis’s go-to man for issues related to housing and infrastructure in the financial capital. When Fadnavis had appointed him as an OSD in his office in November, the Indian Express had reported that the arrangement had been made to pave the way for his designation as the housing regulatory authority.

With Chaterjee also nominated as one of three government-nominated experts on the planning panel which is considering the suggestions and objections on Mumbai’s Development Plan, top sources confirmed that government had waited for the panel to complete their hearings process before appointing him as the regulatory authority. The hearing process ended on December 15.

Sources also confirmed that the Chief Minister had first proposed to appoint his OSD as an “interim regulator” some months ago. But the law department had then argued that “only a serving official was entitled to the post.” It was after this that the CM announced his appointment as the OSD to the CMO.

The government, meanwhile, will publicise the regulator’s appointment as an “achievement” in the build-up to the Mumbai civic polls. Ironically, the state’s draft rules for RERA’s implementation — published on December 8 — have courted criticism from some quarters for being “builder friendly”. The state has also extended time for submissions of suggestions and objection on these draft rules till December 31 since the response so far has been lukewarm. “We have received just about 100 suggestions/objections so far,” said a source.

During his stint as the housing secretary, Chaterjee was credited for the formulation of the Maharashtra Housing (Regulation and Development) Act, 2012, which was repealed after the RERA was notified. He was also the state’s “advisor” for formulation of the draft RERA rules. He had also served as a vice president and managing director of the Maharashtra housing and area development authority (MHADA). Incidentally, the regulator will function out of the Mhada campus in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The government orders state that Chaterjee will remain the regulator till such time that a “regular appointment” was made as per selection norms stipulated under the RERA Act.