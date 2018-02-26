Rare organ donation: heart, liver, kidneys of brain dead woman gives lease of life to 24-year-old

Fortis Hospital in Mulund for two organs. The deceased woman, a mother of one, was shifted from a private nursing home to Fortis Hospital after she suffered brain stem infarction due to a stroke at her home in Mulund. (Representational Image) Fortis Hospital in Mulund for two organs. The deceased woman, a mother of one, was shifted from a private nursing home to Fortis Hospital after she suffered brain stem infarction due to a stroke at her home in Mulund. (Representational Image)

In a rare cadaveric organ donation, a 40-year-old brain dead woman gave a fresh lease of life to a 24-year-old man, suffering from cirrhosis of liver and congestive heart disease, after he was transplanted with two of her organs on Sunday. The woman’s family agreed to donate her heart, liver, kidneys and lungs following her death due to brain stroke. Her liver and heart were transplanted into a Silvassa resident, who was waitlisted at Fortis Hospital in Mulund for two organs. The deceased woman, a mother of one, was shifted from a private nursing home to Fortis Hospital after she suffered brain stem infarction due to a stroke at her home in Mulund.

Her family was counselled to donate five of her organs. On Sunday, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) allotted the heart and liver to the 24-year-old, the lung to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital, one kidney to Jaslok Hospital and second kidney to INS Ashwini Hospital.

The 24-year-old recipient had registered himself for transplant in August last year. He had given up his studies due to worsening health. On Sunday, a team of surgeons, including Dr Anvay Mulay, head of cardiac transplant team, and senior consultant Dr Rakesh Pai harvested the heart and liver from the deceased. A green corridor was created to transport the organs from the hospital to airport and other hospitals.

