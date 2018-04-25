Opposition resorting to caste politics to target BJP, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Surface Transport, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the BJP’s development agenda had left the Opposition in a dilemma. “As a result, they are resorting to mindless caste and community driven politics,” he said. Gadkari was speaking at a book-release function in Mumbai. The book titled ‘Man On Mission Maharashtra’ is on the work of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book has been written by senior journalist Ashish Chandorkar.

