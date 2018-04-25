Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Opposition resorting to caste politics to target BJP, says Nitin Gadkari

Opposition resorting to caste politics to target BJP, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at a book-release function in Mumbai. The book titled ‘Man On Mission Maharashtra’ is on the work of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book has been written by senior journalist Ashish Chandorkar.

| Mumbai | Published: April 25, 2018 5:40:54 am
Related News

Union Minister for Surface Transport, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the BJP’s development agenda had left the Opposition in a dilemma. “As a result, they are resorting to mindless caste and community driven politics,” he said. Gadkari was speaking at a book-release function in Mumbai. The book titled ‘Man On Mission Maharashtra’ is on the work of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book has been written by senior journalist Ashish Chandorkar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now