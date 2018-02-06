Opposition, anganwadi workers attack government over objections

After the finance department objected to giving two increments to anganwadi workers, the Opposition parties and the anganwadi workers’ union have slammed the state government over the issue demanding that it should deliver on the promises made to the workers. The state finance department raised objections stating that only one increment should be given from April 2018 and that the Women and Child Development (WCD) department has wrongly shown it twice, once in October 2018 and again in April 2018. It said that WCD may have misunderstood the meaning of the promises made to anganwadi workers about increasing the honorarium.

Besides, the finance department has refused to raise the ‘Bhau Beej’ bonus amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for workers from 2017-18. The state cabinet had approved the proposal in December. “This government only knows to cheat people. It did the same with the farm loan waiver and the data entry operators. Now, it is again trying to deceive the anganwadi workers by giving one increment instead of two promised to them. We will not let it happen,” said Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative council.

Munde further said he would take up the issue in the coming assembly session. He said, “We are checking whether the government made the promise on the floor of the house.” “We plan to move breach of privilege motion,” he added.

On Monday, the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee held a meeting to discuss the issue. “We are writing the government in next two days demanding to deliver on the promises and immediate issuance of government resolution. As the union government did not make sufficient allocations for nutritious food for children and anganwadi workers, we demand better allocation for nutritious foods for children and for anganwadi workers in the state budget,” said M A Patil of the Committee adding that a protest would be held on March 14 in Mumbai to press for the demands.

The WCD department, however, maintained that they have clarified the issues raised by the finance department and submitted the file to the WCD minister and the chief minister.

