Opening account for daughters’ wedding not maintenance: Bombay HC

Hearing a petition filed by a man challenging a lower court’s order awarding maintenance to his wife and daughters, the Bombay High Court recently said putting money in the accounts of his daughters for the purpose of their wedding “is no assistance” as they need to be paid maintenance to survive to attain “marriageable age”.

The man had filed a revision petition before the court challenging an order passed by an additional sessions judge regarding payment of maintenance. A metropolitan magistrate, while hearing an application by his wife under various sections of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, had ordered monthly payment of Rs 6,000 to his wife and Rs 3,000 each to his two daughters.

The man had then approached the sessions court, which upheld the orders leading him to file a revision petition in the HC. The lawyer representing the man had argued that he had opened an account in the name of his two daughters and was regularly depositing an amount of Rs 1,000 each so that the money could be used in his daughters’ weddings after 14 years.

To this, Justice A M Badar said, “Opening of an account in the name of girl children by the revision petitioner for a term of 14 years in order to take care of their marriage is of no assistance at this stage, because ultimately the children will have to survive to attain the marriageable age. For that purpose payment of maintenance to them by their father is must.”

While the wife of the man had claimed that he was the owner of a grocery shop, he had denied it stating that the shop was owned by his father and he only helped out and therefore did not have the means to pay the maintenance.

Pointing out that the revisional jurisdiction of this court has to be exercised sparingly when there is manifest error of law or glaring defect of procedure resulting in miscarriage of justice, Justice Badar held that looking into the facts of the case it could not be said payment of maintenance as awarded by the lower court was excessive and harsh.

“Quantum of maintenance to aggrieved person depends on examination of all relevant factors in totality including standard of living to which parties are accustomed to apart from future requirements, class of parties, etc. In the era of human rights of gender equality, dignity of woman is unquestionable and the same is also recognised under the Constitution of India. In this case, the wife is unemployed whereas her husband, is an able-bodied person who according to his own stand is helping his father in carrying out grocery business. In this view of the matter, by no stretch of imagination it can be said that maintenance is excessive or harsh,” said the court.