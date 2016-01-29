Open spaces: 180 to get notices from today

BMC BMC

AFTER TAKING over 34 plots since Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Thursday failed to take possession of two plots — one with the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) in Bandra (W) and the other, PT Mane Udyan in Byculla. Reason: Authorities of these two plots have approached the court against the move.

However, civic officials said that since the two parties withdrew their petition from the court later in the day on Thursday, the possession of the plots will now be taken on Friday. BMC will also start issuing notices to the rest of the 180. .“We had to take forceful possession of four plots — Bhagwandas Todi children park at Marine Drive, Sankalp Siddhi Ganesh Maidan in Goregaon (W), TDR plot with Gajanan Gupta Charitable Trust in Malad (W) and the playground opposite Universal High School in Dahisar — as the authorities concerned initially refused to hand over the land despite the notice,” said a civic official.

“We will now deploy the labourers from the existing contractor for gardening and security purposes for the time being at these 34 plots. We are also in the process of floating tenders for the maintenance of all the 216 plots and it will take at least one and a half months to appoint contractors for maintenance,” said a senior official from the Garden department.

“We have instructed the ward officials to issue notices to the rest of the plots after completing the first phase,” said SS Shinde, joint commissioner of BMC.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App