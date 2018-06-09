Open manhole on Mumbai road: BMC registers FIR

After facing criticism over an open and unattended manhole posing a threat to people in the middle of a Central Mumbai road, the BMC on Friday registered an FIR in the matter. On Thursday, a man, Ravi Patil, noticed an open sewer manhole near Jagadeo Narayan Verma bus stop opposite Shrinivas building near Five Gardens in Matunga. The manhole was right in the middle of the road and was a death trap for motorists.

Patil and his colleagues tried calling several BMC helplines, including 101 and 1916, but got no response. When he failed to get anybody from the BMC, Patil and his friends managed to push the lid back on the manhole. After taking note of it the next day, BMC registered an FIR at Marunga police station, informed assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of F North ward (Marunga, Kings Circle).

“Nobody except BMC workers or BMC authorised workers are allowed to open the manhole cover. Looking at the scenario it seems someone had suspiciously tried to open the manhole cover but due to the weight of it was unsuccessful in doing so and left it halfway. We have now registered an FIR, the police will investigate the matter,” said Keshav Ubale, AMC of F North ward.

