Open garden library at Parel: Library will help people rediscover joy of reading books, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray at the open garden library at Girangaon in Parel on Thursday. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Aaditya Thackeray at the open garden library at Girangaon in Parel on Thursday. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

YUVA Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said the first open garden library at Parel would help people rediscover the joy of reading books in the digital age. Speaking on the inauguration of the first book garden at Girangaon in Parel, Thackeray said people would “connect to reading with the inauguration of this garden”. “We have open gyms in our area, so why not an open book garden? We do get to read on Kindle these days but there is a different joy in getting to turn pages and read the book,” he said.

Thackeray pointed out that smartphones and social media had replaced the culture of reading books among people. “After reading the news that telecommunication would be permitted on the flights, I was so disappointed to know that passengers may never get a chance to speak to each other. My grandfather encouraged me to go through dictionaries so that I could learn new words. Dictionaries and Thesaurus must be kept in this library,” he added.

Thackeray recommended installing cell phone jammers around the library to discourage the use of phones when inside. As many as 1,000 books ranging from autobiographies, history, science, children’s classics and theatre literature fill the library shelves.

Books on the history of the Shiv Sena are also available at the garden. “Residents in every lane of Dadar and Parel are aware of the history of Sena. They know it very well,” added Thackeray. The garden, next to ITC Grand Hotel in Parel, can accommodate 40-50 people at a time. Locks have been put up on the glass shelves where books are stored and security guards will be posted to monitor them. “The reader will need to ask for the book from the guard. They cannot take the book home. The library would be open till 8 pm every day,” said a Sena member.

