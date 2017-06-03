Only online transactions at Pune RTO now; cash counters to be closed

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, will go ‘compulsorily cashless’ from June 5 with the office accepting various licence fees only through online channels. The RTO cash counters at the RTO Headquarters on Bund Garden Road, the office at Alandi Road and the Indian Driving Training and Research (IDTR) will be closed down, a statement issued by RTO Babasaheb Ajri said.

The only exception to cashless transactions would be those applying for International Driving Permit (IDP) and Conductor Licence who could pay the fee by cash, said the officials.

“The Pune RTO has adopted Sarathi 4.0, which has been developed by the Union Ministry for Road Transport and National Informatics Centre (NIC). We have been accepting the the licence application forms online. Now, we have decided to go completely online, with the fee for most of the licences being accepted only through online avenues,” said Ajri.

The requisite fee can be paid by the applicant by visiting http://www.parivahan.gov.in, followed by clicking on Sarathi Services and then navigating to Fee Payment. “It’s possible that some of the applicants who are not well-versed with digital technology may face issues with this. However, they can visit the Citizen Facilitation Centre to fill the form and pay the fee online,” said Ajri.

