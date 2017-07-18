Only 78% of average rainfall in Maharashtra

Of the six revenue divisions in which the state is divided, only Mumbai has received the desired rainfall. Of the six revenue divisions in which the state is divided, only Mumbai has received the desired rainfall.

While Mumbai has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days, the state has received only 78 per cent of the average rainfall that it is expected to receive during this period. From the beginning of the monsoon season till July 17, Maharashtra, on an average, is expected to receive 444.1 mm of rainfall. It has, however, received only 348 mm of rainfall, which is 78.4 per cent of the total rains expected in the period.

Of the six revenue divisions in which the state is divided, only Mumbai has received the desired rainfall. During this period it was expected to receive 1,298.9 mm of rainfall. It has so far received 1,298.4 mm.

Nashik division has received good rainfall. It is expected to receive 256.8 mm of rainfall, of which it has received a 94 per cent share at 241.3 mm. It is followed by Aurangabad, which has received 82.3 per cent (210.8 mm) of its average 256.1 mm rainfall. Pune has also received 79. 6 per cent (276.6 mm) of its average 347.3 mm rainfall.

The only two regions which have not received adequate rainfall are Amravati, which has received only 67.7 per cent of its average rainfall (201.2 mm of 297.2 mm) and Nagpur, which has received 55.1 per cent (228 mm of 413.6 mm). Nagpur’s poor rainfall also seems to have affected sowing in the region.

