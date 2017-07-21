Online medicine: HC informed about Centre decision to set up e-portal

The Bombay High Court was on Thursday informed that the Union government has decided to set up an e-portal where manufacturers, distributors, chemists and retailers will have to register if they want to sell medicines online. The decision has been taken to regulate online sale of medicines. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a PIL filed by city resident M Patil highlighting the issue of medicines being easily available online and students buying drugs based on fake prescriptions.

Additional government pleader P P Kakade submitted a public notice issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March regarding the need to plug gaps in sale of drugs, including online sale of medicines or on the Internet.

“The objective of such regulation would be to ensure availability of right drugs that meet the standard of quality to every person, in need of medicines, curbing anti-microbial resistance and also regulating supply of medicines online or on internet to persons or other entities outside India,” the notice said. “The government proposes to establish a robust e-enabled structure for regulating

“The government proposes to establish a robust e-enabled structure for regulating sale of medicines. An electronic platform will be developed and maintained by an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the notice said. The HC had taken serious note of the matter and asked the government what steps it proposed to take to tackle the issue.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App