One storey building collapsed in Mumbai, four rescued

The building had a kirana shop. Reason for building collapse is yet to be known.

| Mumbai | Published: February 24, 2018 6:34 pm
A ground plus one-storey building in Wadala Mumbai collapsed at 4 pm on Saturday evening. The building had a kirana shop. According to Brihanmumbai Corporation’s Disaster Cell, four people trapped inside the building were rescued. The shop is located at Hindustan Nagar, behind Sangam Nagar police chowki in Antop Hill at Wadala.

“It is difficult to ascertain the reason for the collapse. The injured have been admitted to the hospital,” a disaster management official said.

