‘One MP or MLA can’t bring change, people have to be involved in civic works’

The only ‘citizen corporator’, MAKARAND NARVEKAR, was elected as an independent from the Colaba Navy Nagar area. Elected with support of various residents’ associations, the former chairman of the BMC’s law committee now believes more such educated candidates who have popular support can help weed out corruption. Narvekar talks about his proposal for all-night eateries that was later backed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and the need for more residents to get involved in civic initiatives.

You moved a proposal to promote nightlife in Mumbai. The police had given approval too. What is the status now?

The proposal has not been implemented yet because it requires amendments to the present Bombay Police Act, Shops and Establishments Act. The BMC’s general body has given its approval and it has been sent to the state government. I am certain that in the days to come it will be implemented, for this proposal can boost the economy, tourism and will generate employment.

Every day, a number of flights land at night bringing scores of tourists to the city, and these people have no option but to either go to a restaurant in a five-star hotel or explore the option of street food. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city, and like other cities abroad, certain eateries can be allowed to remain open throughout the night.

You are the only sitting corporator who was elected as a ‘citizens’ corporator’. What are your achievements?

We, as residents, had taken it upon us to get into the system to clean it. From 2012 to 2017, the momentum has only increased. We have our meetings every week where we involve residents to take up improvement projects.

This group has become bigger, which has been our primary achievement. Apart from that, we had identified, long-term, mid-term and short-term goals as soon as we got into the BMC. I can proudly say that our long-term goals have started showing results in the fifth year, which means we are on track. For instance, we have taken up the widening of SBS Road at seven locations, which is the arterial road of Colaba.

This would have been impossible without the persistent efforts from residents. Our website set up by our association, My Dream Colaba, is a one stop for complaints redressal. We have managed to improve the interface between the BMC and the public by putting this interactive platform in place.

There are four planning authorities in Colaba, including MMRDA, BMC, Defence and MbPT, which makes development of infrastructure a very slow process. Despite such challenges, we have opened up a road connecting Cuffe Parade to Colaba, widened several roads and created public parking spots in the area.

How do you think you have fared in comparison to other corporators who represent a political party and vis-a-vis other independent corporators? Has the absence of political influence been a limitation?

Not at all. The absence of political influence has in fact been an advantage. In comparison to adjoining wards, A Ward has had a significantly higher allocation of budgetary funds in the last five years. Being apolitical has helped us get a bigger share from the BMC kitty and A Ward has had an average of Rs 3 crore allocated annually.

Until 2012, not even 25 per cent of the funds were used and the balance would lapse. We, however, totally turned it around by not only using up all the funds allocated to us but also utilising additional funds from other sources.

In the past two years, several scams have broken out in the BMC. How can you quell corruption in the BMC?

When I was the law committee chairman in 2013, I had got eight people suspended under charges of corruption. My stand has been clear from the first day that corruption has to be weeded out. We are serious about this stand, which is why we filed a police complaint three months ago.

In fact, I, along with the residents’ association, was the only private entity to file a police complaint against these corrupt road contractors in the city. We have taken them head on and will continue to do so.

Apart from the civic officials, allegations have been levelled against corporators of being complicit in the scams. In such a scene, what is the role of a ‘citizen corporator’?

In the original BMC Act of 1888, there was a provision under which political parties were prohibited from contesting civic elections. It was only by way of an amendment that political parties were allowed to participate. There should definitely be more ‘citizen corporators’ and there is a dire need for educated public representation, which will eventually lead to less corruption and better facilities.

At this level of governance, where you’re not making laws but are dealing with the betterment of the infrastructure of the city, people’s involvement and the sense of ownership among residents to better their surroundings are important. One MP or MLA cannot beautify the area, the residents need to get involved.