One more held by ATS for ‘Maoist links’

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Monday arrested an eighth person in a case involving alleged Maoist ultras. Saidul Singapanga, who is 36 years old, was arrested by ATS on Monday morning and produced in a sessions court.

Chief Public Prosecutor Lata Chheda told the court that the interrogation of the others arrested earlier had led them to Singapanga. “The current accused’s name had reflected in the statements of other witnesses. Along with one of the accused, he had gone to collect funds for the party,” Chedda submitted before the court.

The investigating officer of the ATS also told the court that Singapanga was also employed in the same company as some of the accused and was part of the mazdoor union. “At the time of the arrest of the other men, he was not at his house,” the officer told the court. Seeking his police custody, the prosecution told the court that they want to investigate his links in Mumbai with anyone from the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The court sent Singapanga to police custody till February 12. The court observed that considering the nature of the accusations and his alleged role, he should be sent to police custody for further investigation. The accused was not represented by any lawyer at the time of his remand. Earlier, seven were arrested on January 12 and 13 from Kalyan, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar among others.

The eight men, including the one arrested Monday, have been booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for being members of a banned organisation. The police claimed that the men working as labourers and members of trade unions, were looking to recruit members for the Maoist organisation. The police had also added sections pertaining to forgery against them.

