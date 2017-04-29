‘One more family approached the police against Sunil Kulkarni’

One more family has approached the Mumbai Police with a complaint against Shifu Sunkriti founder Sunil Kulkarni, a metropolitan magistrate court was informed on Friday. The family has claimed that their son, in his 20s, was induced by Kulkarni to leave them and join his group. The police are already investigating a similar complaint moved by the parents of two women from Malad in the High Court.

On Friday, Kulkarni was produced in the metropolitan magistrate court by the Mumbai Police crime branch to seek further custody. Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi then informed the court about the new complaint. “They have written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner with a similar complaint about their son,” the prosecutor said. He gave the court the complaint for its perusal while arguing for Kulkarni’s police custody. The Mumbai-based parents, who did not want their names disclosed, have said that their son had been lured by Kulkarni, and sought an inquiry into his activities.

The police, meanwhile, told the court that there were multiple cases filed against Kulkarni in various places, including Delhi, Nagpur and Pune. The police claimed that they had found that Kulkarni cheated people by promising them admission in MBBS courses in Nagpur by making fake documents. According to the remand application filed by the police, cheating cases were also filed against Kulkarni in Nagpur by two organisations,

including The Servants of India Society and Andhshraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

The police claimed that Kulkarni had an extortion case against him filed by an ayurvedic doctor. He claimed to have a PhD degree, which the police are verifying and have sought details from an educational institute. “He had also claimed to be the secretary general of the National Human Rights Council in Delhi and we have to seek information from them for verification,” the remand plea said.

Suryavanshi told the court that in the house search conducted by the police, photographs of ‘scantily clad’ young women had been found. “We want to investigate who these women are and whether he had duped them by claiming that he would help them with modelling assignments,” he said.

Kulkarni had earlier told the police that he wanted to set up a finishing school in the city, and promised young people a break in Bollywood and modelling. The police told the court that they have recorded the statements of two persons, Avinash Khungar and Sonia Chawla. “The accused had printed visiting cards with their names, claiming they were business development managers and executives with him. The two claim they know the accused but their names have been misused by him,” the court was told.

The police also told the court that a sedative found in the purse of one of the Malad sisters was found in Kulkarni’s house as well. Advocate Sanjay Singh, appearing for Kulkarni, denied the charges and said that since the girls themselves had not come forward to make any complaint, there was no case against him. The court of metropolitan magistrate R K Deshpande sent Kulkarni to further custody of the Mumbai police till May 3.

