One hurt as minor fire breaks out at Ganpati shed in Dadar

A minor fire broke out on the ground and first floor of the Pradhan Bhuvan building on Chabildas Lane in Dadar on Sunday. The fire started at 7.10 am in a temporary shed located next to the two-storeyed residential building where craftsmen were working on Ganpati idols. One of the workers sustained burn injuries due to the fire.

Fire officials said the fire originated in the shed and spread quickly due to flammable material like thermocol, rags and other decoration material stored in the temporary structure. “The fire spread to the ground and first floor of the residential building adjacent to the shed and burned the windows and doors. The fire was further fueled by accessories stored in a dentist’s clinic on the ground floor of the building,” said the official.

One of the workers who was in the shed at the time of the fire sustained burn injuries on his hand and face. He was taken to Dhanvantari Hospital and Research Centre in Dadar (West), where he was treated and discharged. The injured has been identified as 45-year-old Arun Darekar. Fire officials said they were able to extinguish the fire by 11.03 am.

