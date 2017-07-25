One held for stealing bag of Karisma Kapoor’s help

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor

The Khar Police Monday arrested a 35-year-old ‘carpenter’ who stole the bag of the domestic help of actor Karisma Kapoor from her house earlier this month. The accused, Imtiaz Ansari, has confessed to his involvement in 18 cases of thefts, especially in and around the western suburbs of the city, police said.

Zonal Deputy Police Commissioner Paramjit Singh Dahiya said: “After several thefts, using the same modus operandi, took place in the western suburbs, we were on the lookout for the accused. He worked as a carpenter at the residence of actress Karishma Kapoor and fled with her maid’s bag. He used the debit cards kept in the maid’s purse to make purchases worth Rs 30,000 after which, he threw away the card.”

The police found that Ansari knew the area codes in the western suburbs using which he would make random calls to landline numbers. “He would ask the person if they had called for a carpenter. Every third or fourth person would ask him to come over. He is a skilled carpenter and during his work, he would keep an eye out for things he could steal. He was careful to not make way with large amounts. He would also note the placements of CCTV cameras and ensure that his face was not captured in those,” a police officer said.

Realising that a carpenter was behind these cases, a team from the Mumbai Police posing as carpenters started enquiring about him and tracked him down to his Kurla residence after which, he was arrested.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App