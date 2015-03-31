One dead, one injured in accident

A 35-year-old man died while another sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a car near Aksa Beach, late Sunday night.

According to the Malwani police, the deceased, identified as Zahid Shaikh. On Sunday, after having dinner, Shaikh along with his friend Farhan went for a motorcycle ride towards Aksa beach.

At 11.30 pm, when the two were going towards the beach, Sonu Salim Khan (30) was returning to his Malwani-residence from Aksa beach with his family.

When Khan reached Sai Dhaba, he overtook a car from the left side. Khan was driving at a high speed and did not see the motorcycle coming. Due to the absence of a divider, Khan crashed into the motorcycle.

“Due to the impact of the collision, Zahid and Farhan fell in the bushes along the road and sustained severe injuries,” said an officer.

A few local youngsters rushed the two injured men to a local hospital.While Farhan was admitted with serious injuries, Shaikh was declared dead on arrival. The police arrested Khan and charged him with causing death due to negligent driving under IPC as well as Motor Vehicles Act.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App