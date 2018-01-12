One dead, 1 injured in slab collapse

A 50-year-old labourer died and another was injured near Kemps Corner on Thursday after a slab of a garage collapsed during renovation.

Civic officials said the incident took place around 1 pm at the car parking shed of Seaside bungalow near Kemps Corner

in Gamdevi.

The deceased has been identified as Yogendra Ram. Kishor Ranade (35), who suffered injuries, has been admitted to J J hospital. An official said his condition is stable.

Another official said that after getting a call about the collapse, the site was inspected by ward officials, along with the fire officials and police personnel. “The owner of the bungalow told us that the slab collapsed when waterproofing work was being carried out by private labourers,” said a civic official.

