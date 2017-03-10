Mumbai: One-day Ola, Uber strike today

ALMOST 8,000 drivers from Ola and Uber will stage a strike on Friday against the Maharashtra City Taxi scheme 2017 announced by the state transport department last week. Calling the scheme ‘unfavourable towards their interests’, they have decided to call the one-day strike. “We are staging a one-day strike tomorrow to protest against the one-sided city taxi scheme. We are not in favour of any of the pointers mentioned and thus the strike has been called.

We are also protesting against receiving fewer incentives for our work,” Raju Patil, an Ola driver, said on Thursday. The drivers’ union will protest again at Azad Maidan on March 14 in the presence of state transport minister Diwakar Raote. Drivers said they may call an indefinite strike from March 21 if their concerns are not heard in the time period.