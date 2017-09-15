On the Job: Teaching drivers how to get better behind the wheel

Yuvraj Bhosle, 46, is trying to improve the quality of drivers in the city. Yuvraj Bhosle, 46, is trying to improve the quality of drivers in the city.

Mumbai ranked fifth among 50 Indian cities with a population of one million and above last year when it came to injuries in road accidents is concerned, according to data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Transport experts attribute this to lack of discipline among motorists in the city.

Yuvraj Bhosle, 46, is trying to improve the quality of drivers in the city — as well as make a living out of it. Bhosle is a driving instructor. But unlike most driving schools in the city, his students already possess a driving licence for a four-wheeler. “It may seem strange, but I get a lot of clients and business is increasing everyday. In fact, I have 50 clients in the waiting list at the moment,” said Bhosle, who has been in the business for 17 years.

“The problem is, today’s driving schools are very inefficient and RTO’s system is easy to bypass. The driving tests have no value and anyone can obtain a licence. Ninety per cent of my clients have no idea how to operate the accelerator, clutch or brake,” he said.

“If drivers with a permanent licence are taught by a person who is a valid licence holder, it should be considered as an enrichment of skills. It is a good initiative to help society,” said a senior RTO official.

Bhosle hails from Latur and used to work at a post-office there but left his job and came to Mumbai. “My wife’s family lives in Mumbai and my father-in-law, Manohar Shinde, was already in this business. For me, driving is a passion and I soon joined my father-in-law and have not looked back since.”

He added that while he along with other relatives work in his father-in-law’s driving institute, ‘Topiwala Driving Instructor Academy’, he operates independently and takes home the fees he earns. “I charge each student Rs 6,000 for a total of 20 turns. The student must have a personal car to learn in as we do not have any car. I teach 10 students every month and take home Rs 3,000 daily,” he said.

Confident of his skills, Bhosle said, “I was scared at first because taking the responsibility of someone else’s car, especially in Mumbai traffic, was and still is very risky. But just like my students, over time, I became comfortable and now enjoy the work.”

Sharvari Shah, 22, who works in the financial sector, said, “I did not even know how to start a car but had a licence. I was scared when I started out but now I drive long hours to and from work.”

Bhosle, who lives in Sion, works everyday, without a break from 7 am to 10 pm. His clients come from areas in Ghatkopar to Prabhadevi, having heard about him through word of mouth.

He has two children aged 18 and 21, both studying at an engineering college. “While business is growing, I would like my children to have real jobs and do what they love. I would like them to pursue their own dreams, this business can be done by someone else,” he said.

