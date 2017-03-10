On offer: Shaktimaan, Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan

Most shops, such as Samrat Dresswala (above), have expanded to set up separate departments, with over 100 varieties of costumes on offer for sale or a refundable deposit. Prashant Nadkar Most shops, such as Samrat Dresswala (above), have expanded to set up separate departments, with over 100 varieties of costumes on offer for sale or a refundable deposit. Prashant Nadkar

During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement for a separate state of Maharashtra in the late 1950s, a shop set up by Shankar Hari Aundhkar at Thakurdwar began receiving orders for stitched flags. The shop, which till then only sold ‘pagdis’ or headgear, made a beginning in the cloth business, which was to become Suresh Dresswala. “There was a woman who gave tailoring lessons to girls behind our shop. When the demand for flags increased with the movement, we roped them in to stitch flags. We eventually understood how the cloth business worked and ventured into selling costumes,” said Madhukar, Aundhkar’s grandson, who runs the shop and another one named Samrat Dresswala with his brothers.

Today, a row of shops at Thakurdwar in South Mumbai cater to demands of costumes for fancy dress competitions, halloween events, theatre, TV serials and films. Most shops, including Suresh Dresswala, have expanded to set up separate departments, with over 100 varieties of costumes on offer for a refundable deposit. The shops resemble a tailoring workshop, with stacks of colourful costumes lined up from wall to wall. There are large sections for sequined jackets and dresses usually bought for dance performances, animal-print costumes, and superhero dresses, including that of Shaktimaan and the title character from the 2016 film A Flying Jatt.

Madhukar (75) says his job has seen a lot of change in trends — while earlier, mythology sold the most, currently, western costumes are most in demand. “A regular demand that we receive these days is from schools, which celebrate multiple days such as vegetable day, fruit day, pet animals day, occupations day, etc. Costumes are bought on rent usually in bulk by schools, or by parents to dress up the children as animals, fruits, etc.,” says 31-year-old Chirag, who along with his father owns Shri Balaji Dresswala.

Chirag, who has an MBA degree, says he realised the dress business was where he wanted to work. “At the shop, there is never a dull moment. People come to buy costumes from mythological shows or of iconic movie characters. Madhubala’s costumes from Mughal-e-Azam or Amitabh Bachchan’s light bulb jumper from Yaarana are still in vogue,” he says, adding every Salman Khan movie also results in a surge of demand for his costumes. “We got a lot of demand this year for Hanumans after the song Selfie le le re. Each festival comes with its own demands. Currently, convocation gowns and Holi-related costumes are being sought. During Dussehra, Ramleela performers come looking for costumes. Since they are low on budget, they usually buy clothes which have worn out from multiple use,” Chirag says.