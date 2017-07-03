On August 1, BMC headquarters to light up to mark 124 years

The BMC headquarters building is a Grade II A heritage structure. (File) The BMC headquarters building is a Grade II A heritage structure. (File)

To mark 125 years since its construction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters will be illuminated on the lines of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) from August 1. The BMC also intends to complete several works by the end of July to mark the anniversary. Officials said the BMC headquarters building will complete 124 years on July 31.

The building, a listed Grade II A heritage structure, was constructed in the Gothic style and its designs were prepared by F W Stevens. The construction commenced on December 9, 1884 and was completed on July 31, 1893. An official said that the civic body has undertaken several beautification works, which include repairs to a bridge connecting the headquarters and annexe buildings on the first floor, removing debris and other waste materials and creating greenery around the building, among other things.

“The work of the decorative lighting is being carried out and is in the final stage. It is likely to be completed in the next 10 days. Then, we will conduct trials to see what the final effect looks like and can make changes if needed,” said an official. The official added that while renovating the building, warm lights were installed on it.

“The warm lights are switched on in the evening to enhance the building’s beauty. Now, we plan to install the lights inside the building too, which will enhance its overall look,” added the official. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “We will start the illumination on the BMC headquarter building, on the lines of the CST, from August 1.”

He added that many other events are likely to be organised throughout the year. Another official said the bridge connecting the two buildings is currently in a poor condition. “It doesn’t appear to be a heritage bridge. So, we have decided to carry out some repairs to give it a heritage look,” said the official. The official said there are green patches around the building filled with debris and other waste material.

“The debris and other material will be removed. Then the green patches will be recreated, to look like they did in the past,” the official said, adding that cleaning, painting and other renovation work is being undertaken. Recently, the BMC inaugurated a viewing gallery in front of the headquarters building to allow people to come and take photos of heritage structures such as the headquarters itself and the CST.

