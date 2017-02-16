Omkar realtors unveils higher floor balance inventory at Ananta project in Mumbai

Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt Ltd, one of the leading premium housing brands, has unveiled limited inventory of ready-to-move-in apartments for its higher floors in its project Ananta by Omkar located at Goregaon East. The project offering 2BHK apartments have a base pricing of Rs 12,750 per square feet and static floor rise from 15th -31st floors.’

The mid-ticket sized project offering panaromic view of Sanjay Gandhi National Park with ready to move-in apartments are elegantly designed; offering the best of amenities ranging from Italian marble flooring in the living room, modular kitchens and wooden flooring in AC bedrooms along with a host of other amenities. “For the first time Omkar has offered home loan at just 4% interest rate for customers along with a very lucrative static floor price rise,” said Amit Parsuramka, Chief Marketing Officer, Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Omkar has also introduced flexible payment plan with a booking amount of only Rs 2 lakh for this project which is strategically located at a five-minute distance from the Western Express Highway and enjoys good access from the Aarey Colony, Mohan Gokhale & Film City Road.

The 2BHK apartments in the size-range of 1064 sq. ft. to 1242 sq. ft. saleable area have been constructed in just 1.5 years using the innovative fastest construction technology called Tunnel Form making it the fastest construction of any development in Mumbai. Ananta offers a wide range of amenities which includes a double height lobby; children play area, swimming pool, jogging track, gymnasium, landscaped garden, acupressure walkway and multi-gaming facility. In addition, the sheer value homes include invaluable specifications with zero compromise on all fixtures and amenities.