Mumbai: 13-year-old boy says ‘sexually harassed by masked man’ thrice in school

A 13-year-old student of a prominent south Mumbai school has alleged that he was dragged into the yoga room of his school and sexually harassed on three occasions this month, on January 11, 12 and 15, by an unidentified man wearing a mask. A case was registered with the Cuffe Parade police station after he came forward with the complaint along with his parents.

The police said the incident took place on January 11, 12 and 15 on the third floor of the school. An officer from the Cuffe Parade police station said, “The mother-son duo approached the police station on Saturday and said that the 13-year-old boy was dragged more then 100 feet during school hours by an intruder around 11am after which he was sexually harassed. The survivor said the man had covered his mouth while dragging him.”

The incident came to light after the boy’s mother spotted a chocolate inside his school bag. The boy then reportedly revealed his ordeal and said the chocolate had been given by the intruder. An officer added, “We want to take a detailed statement of the 13-year-old but the survivor is still in trauma. He has stopped going to school since.”

The boy underwent a medical examination and the investigators are awaiting its report.

Investigators will scrutinise CCTV cameras of the school. They said the yoga room was usually locked and the keys were with the administrative department of the school, so they would be investigating as to how the intruder managed to get the keys.

The police have registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

