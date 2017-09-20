Ola, Uber drivers go on strike in Mumbai

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A few drivers of cab aggregator Ola and Uber went on a strike Tuesday to oppose reduction in their earnings and the incentives offered. Representatives from the cab companies, however, denied any impact on the services. “We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver-partner community, due to a small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring that our driver partners continue to access a stable income,” read an official statement from Uber.

Ola refused to comment on the issue.

