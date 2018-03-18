Officer challenges his suspension: Bombay HC sets aside MAT’s decision to allow officer’s application

The officer, Govindraj Naik, was placed under suspension on October 29, 2016 and was working as Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology in charge of Mumbai district. (Express Photo) The officer, Govindraj Naik, was placed under suspension on October 29, 2016 and was working as Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology in charge of Mumbai district. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently held that the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, Mumbai (MAT) had “exceeded its jurisdiction” by allowing an application filed by a government officer challenging his suspension. The High Court said MAT had “transgressed” its limitations and interfered with the suspension order. The Maharashtra government had approached the High Court against the MAT order. The officer, Govindraj Naik, was placed under suspension on October 29, 2016 and was working as Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology in charge of Mumbai district.

After directions from the state government, an inspection was ordered at all 11 districts, including Mumbai district — four regarding the functioning of legal metrology centres. During the inspection on August 3, 2016, it was alleged the officer failed to provide the necessary documents to the team. The team found the documents, which are normally required to be maintained, were far from complete. It also found Naik had failed to follow the administrative rules of business and even went to the extent of giving misleading information to the team that there was no application for licence renewal pending.

The inspection team submitted reports that the inspection, though time-bound, could not be completed due to lack of cooperation from the officer. Taking all these materials, it was proposed to hold a departmental inquiry against the officer and pending the same, the respondent was placed under suspension.

“The MAT, after delineating the parameters of its jurisdiction in such matters by reference to several decisions of the Supreme Court, has failed to remain within the restrictive parameters of its jurisdiction,” said a bench headed by acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani. The court further held that the tribunal exceeded jurisdiction in interfering with the suspension order.

“The MAT, without there being any material on record, has made observations like it is too ritualistic to accept that the respondent (Naik) was in a position to tamper with the record or that everything has become too much solidified to become amenable to tampering. The MAT has criticised the department for its oversensitive approach. Such observations were clearly not warranted in the facts and circumstances of the present case. The MAT has time and again referred to its jurisdictional limitations but ultimately has transgressed such limitations and interfered with the suspension order,” said the Bench.

The court has now ordered the state to complete its departmental inquiry expeditiously within six months. It has further said that the issue of suspension of Naik be placed before a review committee or the disciplinary authority for consideration.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App