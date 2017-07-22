Office space absorption rose in April-June quarter compared to Jan-March, says report

In the April to June quarter, there was net absorption of office space to the tune of 0.8 million square feet. (Representational image. Source: Taj Hotels) In the April to June quarter, there was net absorption of office space to the tune of 0.8 million square feet. (Representational image. Source: Taj Hotels)

Office space absorption in Mumbai rose in the April-June quarter compared to January-March, said a report from property consultant Cushman and Wakefield. However, for the entire first half of the year, net absorption has slowed because of lower supply, just like in other big cities in the country, the consultant said.

In the April to June quarter, there was net absorption of office space to the tune of 0.8 million square feet (msf). This was a 47 per cent surge from the 0.5 msf absorption that was seen in the first quarter of 2017.

According to the consultant, the Thane-Belapur road stretch continues to see high demand and drove absorption despite the absence of large transactions. Most deals were restricted up to 50,000 square feet, the report said.

The demand in the stretch was mainly from IT-BPO firms, companies in banking, insurance and financial services and consulting. “New supply doubled to 0.5 msf; comprising of IT developments. Overall vacancy levels marginally declined and stood at 15.2%,” said the report.” The submarket also (saw) high pre-commitments of nearly 0.6 msf during the quarter from IT-BPM and BFSI occupiers,” it added.

Still, the overall numbers for half the year don’t make for good reading given the weakness in January to March with Mumbai showing a 3 per cent decline. That was still better than the average of the top eight cities which showed a 11 per cent decline.

Chennai was the only city to record growth. Office space absorption there grew 113 per cent in the first half. “As the dust settles on geo-political and economic upheavals across the world, along with some ground changes, such increased supply of office space, we are expected to see a healthy net absorption of close 32-35 msf by the end of the year,” said Anshul Jain, the Managing Director, India, Cushman and Wakefield.

“Further, with a pre-commitment of close to 6 msf, we can expect the momentum of absorption to continue,” Jain added.

