Office-bearers untraceable, cops fail to send tribunal notice to IRF

Mumbai-based IRF (Source: PTI) Mumbai-based IRF (Source: PTI)

WITH THE office-bearers of banned organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) untraceable, the Mumbai Police has not been able to serve a notice on it to appear before a judicial tribunal that was formed to look into the ban.

After the Central government notified the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal comprising Delhi High Court Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal to adjudicate whether there was a just cause to declare IRF as an ‘unlawful association’, the tribunal issued a notice to the IRF to appear before the tribunal on February 6. The tribunal has given televangelist Zakir Naik’s IRF 30 days to provide its written objections to the ban.

However, the Mumbai Police has only been able to paste a copy of the notice at the IRF office on Tandel Street in Dongri. The office has been shut ever since the organisation was banned by the Union Ministry for Home Affairs in November.

Officers at the Dongri police station have spent the last week tracing home addresses of IRF’s office-bearers after the tribunal was not satisfied with its initial efforts. “At first, we served a copy of the notice on IRF’s lawyer Mubin Solkar. But the tribunal has instructed us to serve copy only to the office-bearers,” said a polcie officer. Since then, the local police have been making announcements on loudspeakers in Dongri hoping to gain attention of the organisation’s members. The officer added that copies of the notice had also been sent to the Mumbai City Collector.

In an attempt to trace the office-bearers, the police added, it had also scanned prison records to see if any of the IRF’s members were previously jailed. “None of the office-bearers has been previously jailed, so we found no records there,” said the officer.