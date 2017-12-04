Ockhi heads to Maharashtra coast

A damaged boat in Lakshadweep. (PTI) A damaged boat in Lakshadweep. (PTI)

WITH CYCLONE Ockhi scheduled to make a landfall in Maharashtra in the next two days, the Indian Coast Guard has issued a warning to the local fishermen to stay away from the sea. The maritime security agency has also asked merchant vessels to be cautious. “Though the cyclone is weakening, it is scheduled to make a landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next two days. Following this, we have advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Also, the mariners have been asked to remain cautious. This is to ensure there is no damage to life or property,” Additional Director General, Western Seaboard, K Natrajan told The Indian Express.

“Cyclone Ockhi is likely to weaken, make landfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra in next 48 hours. The intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken on Monday and subsequently on Tuesday. Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Gujarat on December 5. The cyclone is drifting towards South Eastern Arabian Sea at 14 kmph, expected to re-curve and head towards Gujarat and Maharashtra. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along & off South Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from the night of December 4 for subsequent 48 hours. High Alerts along Maharashtra, Mumbai Coast. Sea conditions would be ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ along and off north Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts on 4th night and December 5,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a series of tweets Sunday.

He has given orders to the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the collector of Sindhudurg district to make all arrangements for the stranded fishermen. “Local authorities are already with them and taking care of all arrangements to make everyone feel at home! In all 68 fishing boats have reached, out of which 66 are from Kerala and 2 from Tamil Nadu with total 952 fisherman on board. All are safe. Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard continued with its search and rescue operations. “As the operations to rescue stranded fishermen affected by very severe Cyclone Ockhi entered its third day, Indian Coast Guard has intensified its deployment of ships and aircraft off Kerala coast as well as Lakshadweep islands. As on date, 11 ships, three Dornier aircraft and three helicopters are undertaking extensive search operations in the affected area,” the Coast Guard said.

On Sunday morning, Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor reached remote island Suhelipar in Lakshadweep to rescue five fishermen from a stranded boat, FB Antony. “The island was almost on the path of cyclone and bore maximum brunt of the storm. Though the island is uninhabited, the fishing boat has taken shelter from raging winds and high waves and escape the impact. Coast Guard ship Shoor reached the location with maximum speed in the morning and has recovered all the fishermen on board. The fishermen are being given required medical aid and food/water to recover the condition,” the Coast Guard press release read.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard ship Amartya operating near Beypore in Kerala has also rescued 22 fishermen from boat Thatwamasi about 22 nautical miles (around 40 km) from the coastline. Another Coast Guard ship Abhinav, also operating near Beypore, rescued five people from a boat, Joyal, about 25 nm from the coast line. As per the last update received, Abhinav is proceeding to rescue another fishing boat in distress in the same area.

Coast Guard ship Samar, also sailing off Kerala coast, has rescued three more fishermen from a boat, Salaithanne, 62 nm from Quilon coast. Around 28 boats with approximately 300 fishermen on board, who reached Ratnagiri harbour in Maharashtra, are also being provided assistance by the Coast Guard. “As time progresses, Coast Guard has enhanced its deployment so that all survivors from the cyclone are picked up. An offshore patrol vessel carrying an integral helicopter has also sailed from Mumbai to augment search operations in Lakshadweep. Further, efforts are also being made to recover fishermen who could not survive the onslaught of the storm. Coast Guard district headquarters in Kerala and Lakshadweep are maintaining close watch on the situation and reassessing deployment of ships as requirement arises,” the agency added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App