Nutrition policy to focus on geriatric population

A nutrition policy to focus on not just children, but even adolescents, adults and senior citizens is being planned at the health ministry-level in collaboration with several state departments. A unique concept of kitchen farms will now become part of the policy after success in various rounds of pilot projects. The kitchen garden, inspired by the social initiative of Reliance Foundation, is a circular patch of land of about 100 sq ft on which alternate variety of seeds are sowed to locally produce food for consumption. The local technique to produce vegetables and fruits will now be implemented in sub-centres’ backyards, hospitals, anganwadis and schools to provide locals with homegrown food.

“The focus is to not just provide food, but also micro nutrients, vitamins and iron for overall development. We will bring in experts on developing kitchen gardens scientifically,” said Vijay Satbir Singh, additional chief secretary, public health department. In 2015, the state government toyed with the idea of kitchen farms in Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The Integrated Child Development System under the Women and Child Development (WCD) department expanded it after its success and trained other regions in Palghar and Thane. In addition, the nutrition policy will chalk out special programmes for senior citizens and their diet intake. “We are in planning stage. We are collaborating with WCD and UNICEF on it,” said Dr Archana Patil, director of family planning in the Directorate of Health Services. The geriatric population, specially in rural pockets, suffers from need for palliative care and regular medical check-ups for age-related ailments and diet.