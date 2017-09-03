Nursing student commits suicide in Mumbai

An officer said that Awasthi completed her graduation in UP and has been doing a nursing course at Jaslok Hospital since 2014. (Representational Image) An officer said that Awasthi completed her graduation in UP and has been doing a nursing course at Jaslok Hospital since 2014. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old woman doing a nursing course committed suicide by hanging herself from the shower rod inside the bathroom of the nursing college of Jaslok Hospital. According to the police, Narayani Awasthi, who originally hailed from UP, was not performing well in her course and had been upset about it.

An officer said that Awasthi completed her graduation in UP and has been doing a nursing course at Jaslok Hospital since 2014. She was into her third year and was staying at a hostel in Jaslok house. She shared the room with five others. On Saturday morning, while her roommates – who were also doing a nursing course – left to attend classes, she told them she was unwell and would join them later, an officer said.

Later, a sweeper came to the room and found the bathroom locked from inside. When there was no response, he alerted hostel authorities after which the bathroom door was broken where they found Awasthi hanging from the shower rod. They rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The local Gamdevi police was informed about the incident. An officer said, “No foul play is suspected prima facie and we have registered an accidental death report. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We will be recording the statement of her colleagues to find out if they knew the reason that drove her to take the extreme step.” The officer added, “So far, we have learnt that she was not performing well in the course and had been upset about it.”

Zonal deputy police commissioner Dyaneshwar Chavan said, “There is still no clarity on the reason why she committed suicide. An accidental death report has been recorded in the matter.”

A statement from Jaslok hospital read, “Hospital authorities are baffled. The hospital cannot comment on what could have driven her to take the extreme step.” Principal Mangalam said the hospital is disturbed about the news. “It could be that she was under pressure as she couldn’t cope with the expectations of the course.”

