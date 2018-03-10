Nullah cleaning: BMC to discontinue women self-help groups from project

After ousting Mahila Bachat Gats (women self-help groups) to make centralised contract for mid-day meal projects in civic-run schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to discontinue women self-help groups from nullah cleaning project too. Even as the move has not gone down well with the groups, standing committee members have supported the civic body’s move. Seeking intervention, self-help groups have written to Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, requesting him to help them get back their work.

Prior to monsoon, the civic body hands over the small nullah cleaning work to women self-help groups in all 24 administrative wards. This, according to these groups, creates employment for almost 6,000 to 7,000 poor women. However, the civic body has already invited tenders and is all set to hand over the contract to a private contractor. The women self-help groups used to supply mid-day meals (khichdi) to municipal schools. However, the contract for the same was handed over to ISKCON. The same is being done in the nullah cleaning project where BMC is planning to centralise the contractor.

Expressing displeasure over the entire issue, Rajeshri Narkar of Rajeshri women self-help group said: “For last 10 to 12 years, women self-help groups were running successfully but now the civic body is doing injustice with us.” Lakshmi Bhatia of Jai Bhavani women self-help group said: “We got to know that a private contractor is being hired by the BMC and women self-help groups will be discontinued in the project. If this happens, it will be injustice with poor families of women who run self-help groups for earning their livelihood.” The proposal was approved during the civic standing committee meeting.

Samajwadi Party corporator and Standing committee member Raees Shaikh said: “I don’t support women reservation in this issue as nullah cleaning needs more of skills and expertise than reservation… I support the civic body’s plan to award the contract to a private contractor. We got complaints that the self-help groups were subletting the contracts.” Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar could not be reached.

