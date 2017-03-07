Now, Varsha Gaikwad gets lewd messages

AFTER NEELAM Gorhe and Shaina NC, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad has become the latest woman politician to receive lewd messages on her mobile phone. After receiving obscene words on her phone she has registered a case with the Wadala police. “With so many women leaders receiving these messages I am noticing a rise in such cases. It is becoming a trend to target women who have entered this male-dominated arena. When women like us are targeted we can only imagine how many women citizens must be facing this form of harassment. I will be raising this issue in the House as well,” said Gaikwad.

Last week, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe registered a complaint with Mumbai and Pune police after repeatedly receiving threats of rape and murder on her phone.

Following that BJP spokesperson Shaina NC also lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police for receiving lewd text messages from an unidentified person. On Sunday, the police identified the accused to be Jayantkumar Singh, a BJP activist from Varanasi.