Now, telephone access to online grievance system

THE state government has an online grievance redressal portal called Aaple Sarkar, but not everyone has access to internet and computers. The Chandrapur district administration has come out with a novel idea to make it possible for anyone to get access to the grievance redressal authority.

Called Hello Chanda, it provides a toll-free number where one can call and register a complaint. The person receiving the call keys it into the system. The complaint is immediately seen by the officer concerned, to resolve the matter.

“We launched it on July 15 and are calling it Hello Chanda (Palakmantri Takrar Niwaran Yantrana). It has materialised due to support of District Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. We have deployed six persons at a call centre at the district collector’s office. They receive calls during office hours, except on Sundays on the toll free number 1800-266-4401. The operator keys in the complaint into the system. I can monitor all the complaints received. There are three levels in which the complaints have to be redressed— tehsil, sub-division and district headquarters. The respective deadlines are 15, 21 and 30 days,” said Collector Ashutosh Salil, who has conceived the idea.

