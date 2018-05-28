Now, shed, toilets, water filters at Maharashtra construction workers’ assembly points

The State Labour Department has proposed to provide facilities such as shed, mobile toilets and water filters at the assembly points of construction workers, commonly known as Kamgar nakas, across Maharashtra.

Officials from the State Labour Department said the issue had been raised during a meeting of the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board held earlier this week.

Following this, State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar instructed the Board officials to work on providing facilities at the sites. “At the nakas, the construction workers daily gather during morning hours in search of work. However, at present there are no facilities provided by the department. They face difficulties in the absence of these basic facilities, especially during summer and monsoon seasons,” said an official.

At present there are more than 9 lakh registered workers in the state. However, only over 5 lakh labourers are active construction workers, who have renewed their registrations, and hence are eligible for availing government schemes. As per a survey, conducted by the National Sample Survey Office, in 2015-16 there were total 27.53 lakh construction workers in the state.

Another official said the Labour Department had been taking several initiatives, including mid-day meals and safety kits, for the welfare of the construction workers. “Now, the Board officials will chalk out a plan on providing these facilities at the construction workers’ assembly points,” said the official.

