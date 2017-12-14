Now, a security app for women on Metro trains

In case of an emergency, a woman passenger, through the app, can alert the control centre by recording a video and audio, and immediate action can be taken. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) In case of an emergency, a woman passenger, through the app, can alert the control centre by recording a video and audio, and immediate action can be taken. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has tied up with app developer, Eyewatch Technologies Pvt Ltd, in an attempt to improve security of women commuters on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. “We have tied up with the security app to provide a safer commute,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.

In case of an emergency, a woman passenger, through the app, can alert the control centre by recording a video and audio, and immediate action can be taken. The app provides the commuter’s exact location on the train. “But if a woman uses the app outside the metro area, it will alert her pre-decided guardian, who can also access her location through the app,” said an official of Eyewatch Technologies.

Earlier in November, the Western Railway had tied up with Eyewatch to improve security of women between Virar and Churchgate suburban railway stations. Although it has registered 2,000 downloads, its success has not been tested on the corridor as it has not received any calls so far.

The app allows a user to add up to eight emergency contacts. One can send alerts to the RPF control centre by pressing the power button four times, which would also notify the user’s guardians through a call and text message. Officials have also proposed the facility for the Central Railway.

