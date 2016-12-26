Nothing honourable about honour killing, says Bombay High Court, rejects bail plea

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

Stating that there is nothing honourable about honour killing, the Bombay High Court recently observed that it was unfortunate to see educated girls of today had no right to get married to a person of their choice, with caste, creed, dignity and honour of family overweighing the choice of individuals. The court was hearing a case of honour killing in which a couple who had married against the wishes of their respective families were allegedly killed by the woman’s brothers.

The complainant in the case was the owner of the flat where the couple was staying on rent. The FIR was registered with the Shahupuri police station in Kolhapur on December 17, 2015. On December 16, 2015, according to the complaint, the landlady had rushed to the couple’s flat after hearing sounds and seen two persons running down the stairs. She had noticed that one of them was carrying a knife. When she got to the flat, she saw the couple lying in a pool of blood.

The brothers were allegedly accompanied by another person who was waiting with a motorcycle and helped them get away from the scene of crime. The prosecution said the third man could be charged with harbouring the offenders. “It is unfortunate that this happens to be a case of honour killing, which affects not only the families concerned, but would shock the conscience of society as a whole,” said Justice Sadhana Jadhav, while hearing the bail applications of the three applicants. While the judge rejected the bail application of the brothers, she allowed the third accused to be released on bail.

“It is unfortunate that in today’s era also, educated girls have no right to get married to a person of their choice and caste, creed, dignity and honour of family overweighs individuals,” said Jadhav. “The couple belonged to different castes and that was the bone of contention between both the families. However, love had prevailed over all the oppositions of the family members and they got married on June 24, 2014,” said the court.

The girl’s family had filed a missing complaint with the police on June 29, 2014. Scared of their families’ reaction and anticipating danger, the couple had approached the Kodoli police station on August 8, 2014, and produced all documents to show that they had got married.

“It appears that the families had nurtured a grudge against the woman for having married a boy of a different caste. According to them, it was demeaning to their dignity and had lowered their image in the society and their honour was tarnished. It appears that they were waiting for an opportunity to eliminate the couple,” the court pointed out.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for her brothers argued that they were young boys, adding that the investigation did not indicate any independent evidence to indicate that the two were nurturing grudge against their sister or her husband. “They have been arrested on suspicion only because they happen to be the brothers of the woman. The family had in fact ignored the existence of the couple, and there was no reason for eliminating their existence,” the counsel argued.

Jadhav said these submissions did not hold good ground as there was brutality in this ignorance. “Nothing is honourable about honour killing,” she said.