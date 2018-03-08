Notes from the Suburbs: In Nallasopara,‘Chhota Pakistan’ residents continue to fight a stigma

Many residents refer to Rashid Compound as ‘Chhota Pakistan’. M Hubballi Many residents refer to Rashid Compound as ‘Chhota Pakistan’. M Hubballi

Six years after the matter came to fore, the name “Chhota Pakistan” given to an area in Nallasopara, which might have been erased on paper, continues to be used frequently by the local people. Even as the Muslim-dominated stretch between Santosh Bhavan in Nallasopara and the Western Express Highway fights the title of “Chhota Pakistan”, scores of residents still refer to Rashid Compound by the “offensive” name.

The matter was first taken up by local corporator Chaya Patil of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party in December 2012, after she found “Chhota Pakistan” on electricity bills of some residents of Rashid Compound that had been furnished as their address proof to register for Aadhaar cards. While Patil’s letters to the district collector and the state electricity board in 2013 helped the residents get rid of the “derogatory” mention in their official addresses, the branding continues, residents claim.

After getting off at Nallasopara East station, names like Rashid Compound, Santosh Bhuvan or Gokhivare village are lost on autorickshaw drivers. But one mention of “Chhota Pakistan” and they will promptly guide people to share autorickshaws.

“It used to affect us a lot a few years back. But now, what can we do? Who do we go to? At least it is not mentioned in our address proof any more. We cannot go and tell each and every person that we are Hindustani and not Pakistani. We are Hindus. But my kids are often teased by classmates about this,” said Kamala Devi Yadav, a resident of Santosh Bhuvan.

Mohammed Ramzan, who owns a shop there, said: “Thanks to local corporators and the state minority commission, the words have been removed from our addresses. Isn’t it unfair to brand a locality like ours, just because it is dominated by Muslims? We have been living with this. How many people can we stop?”

In Nallasopara, many areas are named after communities they are dominated by. The corporator of ward 45 that covers Rashid Compound and Santosh Bhuvan Milind Gharat said: “There is a chawl dominated by Maharashtrians. It is known as Marathi Sewa Sangh. Another one has a majority of north Indian residents and the chawl is known as Durga Cooperative Housing Society. However, branding an area as ‘Chhota Pakistan’ is derogatory and unfair. We had earlier suggested that criminal offence be taken against those found calling it by that name for hurting the religious sentiments of the residents.”

The corporator of ward 40, Sachin Desai, has been suggesting grouping of a few localities in a cluster and re-naming those as one. “We had suggested it during the last civic elections as well. We have even written to the Vasai Virat Municipal Corporation with the suggestion. Once other localities come under the cluster, along with Rashid Compound and Santosh Bhuvan, and renamed, the problem will be solved. To push the matter, we will discuss it in various civic committees.”

While the name, “Chhota Pakistan”, may have been removed from papers, measures suggested to put a stop to its usage continue to remain on paper.

