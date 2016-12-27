Noted Mumbai surgeon Dr Rakesh Sinha suffers cardiac arrest during morning jog, dies

Noted gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Rakesh Sinha passed away Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest during his morning jog.

Sinha (56), who held two Guinness Book World records for laparoscopic surgeries and was known to be among the first surgeons to start three-dimensional laparoscopy, was practising for the upcoming Mumbai Marathon.

On Monday, Dr Sinha was rushed to Holy Family hospital in Bandra at 8.45 am from Jogger’s Park in Bandra, where he had collapsed.

Watch What Else Is making News

The doctor was brought in by unknown persons, the hospital authorities said. “His family told us he had no medical history of heart ailments. It is shocking and unfortunate how we lost such a brilliant doctor. He was brought dead to the hospital,” Dr Beena, assistant executive director at Holy Family hospital, said, adding attempts to resuscitate him failed. Dr Sinha suffered from ventricular arrhythmia, a condition in which abnormal heart ryhthm is caused by ventricles even in patients who have a normal heart and no existing cardiac conditions.

He was preparing for the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, due in 18 days, and had already run four international full marathons. “He was very health conscious. When I joined Nair hospital for studies, he was my lecturer. I had seen him run marathons since, always fit,” said a city gynaecologist.

Dr Sinha held the two records for using laparoscopy to remove the largest fibroid (weighing 3.4 kg) and the heaviest uterus (weighing 4.1 kg).